Two siblings drown in Padma while taking a bath

They went missing in the river at Naria Upazila’s Naopara village around 12pm on Tuesday. Their bodies were recovered later in the day.

The dead have been identified as Sharif Bepari, 18, and his sister Mahfuza Ayesha, 13.

Sharif was an eleventh grader at MC Technical & BM College in Dhaka while Mahfuza was a third grader at Madina Nagar Dakhil Madrasa.

Abdul Haque Bepari, father of the siblings, is an autorickshaw driver in Dhaka. He has been living in Dhaka’s Mirpur with his family for a long time. He went to the village with Sharif and Mahfuza a week ago to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.

“They went to take a bath in Padma on Tuesday. Mahfuza went under water while swimming after the river suddenly turned rough with strong currents. Sharif attempted to save her but afterwards he disappeared under water as well,” Abdul Bepari said.

Divers recovered their bodies after an eight-hour rescue operation on Wednesday, he added.

“I have lost my children after coming to visit my home. The incident has taken everything from my life," the father lamented.

The two were buried at Naopara village on Wednesday evening.