Two siblings drown in Padma while taking a bath
Shariatpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2019 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2019 08:12 PM BdST
Two siblings have drowned while taking a bath in the river Padma in Shariatpur.
They went missing in the river at Naria Upazila’s Naopara village around 12pm on Tuesday. Their bodies were recovered later in the day.
The dead have been identified as Sharif Bepari, 18, and his sister Mahfuza Ayesha, 13.
Sharif was an eleventh grader at MC Technical & BM College in Dhaka while Mahfuza was a third grader at Madina Nagar Dakhil Madrasa.
Abdul Haque Bepari, father of the siblings, is an autorickshaw driver in Dhaka. He has been living in Dhaka’s Mirpur with his family for a long time. He went to the village with Sharif and Mahfuza a week ago to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.
“They went to take a bath in Padma on Tuesday. Mahfuza went under water while swimming after the river suddenly turned rough with strong currents. Sharif attempted to save her but afterwards he disappeared under water as well,” Abdul Bepari said.
Divers recovered their bodies after an eight-hour rescue operation on Wednesday, he added.
“I have lost my children after coming to visit my home. The incident has taken everything from my life," the father lamented.
The two were buried at Naopara village on Wednesday evening.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Spike in new dengue cases after Eid day respite
- Govt to look into allegations of rawhide price syndicate, says Quader
- Two rape suspects killed in alleged shootout with police in Bhola
- Three killed in clashes over land dispute in Mymensingh
- DMP issues traffic guidelines for National Mourning Day
- Why DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia is appointed on contract for only one month
- Mayors claim to have freed Dhaka city from Eid cattle waste in 24 hours
- Mayor Atiqul threatens legal action against haphazard Eid cattle slaughter
- Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
- Asaduzzaman Mia to head Dhaka city police for one more month
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
- Why DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia is appointed on contract for only one month
- Malaysia cabinet to discuss residency of controversial Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik
- Depression over Bay of Bengal raises warning signal No. 3
- Slipped knife hits, kills 10-year-old girl watching cow slaughtering in Bangladesh
- Attack by raging buffalo for Eid sacrifice in Tangail injures 11
- Pakistan asks UN Security Council to meet over India moves in Kashmir
- Decision to allow rawhide export delights merchants, disappoints leather entrepreneurs
- Piles of thousands of unsold rawhides ruin on Chattogram streets
- Malaysian police find body of Irish girl missing from jungle resort