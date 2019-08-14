Home > Bangladesh

Two siblings drown in Padma while taking a bath

  Shariatpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Aug 2019 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2019 08:12 PM BdST

Two siblings have drowned while taking a bath in the river Padma in Shariatpur.

They went missing in the river at Naria Upazila’s Naopara village around 12pm on Tuesday. Their bodies were recovered later in the day. 

The dead have been identified as Sharif Bepari, 18, and his sister Mahfuza Ayesha, 13.

Sharif was an eleventh grader at MC Technical & BM College in Dhaka while Mahfuza was a third grader at Madina Nagar Dakhil Madrasa.

Abdul Haque Bepari, father of the siblings, is an autorickshaw driver in Dhaka. He has been living in Dhaka’s Mirpur with his family for a long time. He went to the village with Sharif and Mahfuza a week ago to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.  

“They went to take a bath in Padma on Tuesday. Mahfuza went under water while swimming after the river suddenly turned rough with strong currents. Sharif attempted to save her but afterwards he disappeared under water as well,” Abdul Bepari said.

Divers recovered their bodies after an eight-hour rescue operation on Wednesday, he added.

“I have lost my children after coming to visit my home. The incident has taken everything from my life," the father lamented.

The two were buried at Naopara village on Wednesday evening.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Siblings drown in Padma

Govt to look into rawhide syndicate claims: Quader

Two die in Bhola ‘shootout’

3 die in Mymensingh land dispute

DMP issues Aug 15 traffic guidelines

Child missing as boat sinks in Shimulia

Saudi quizzes 71 Biman officials for 10 hours

11 injured in Tangail buffalo attack

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.