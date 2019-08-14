Three killed in clashes over land dispute in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2019 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2019 02:06 PM BdST
Three people have been killed after a land dispute boiled over into clashes between two groups of villagers in Mymensingh’s Ishwarganj Upazila.
The dead men were identified as Abul Hashim, 60, his son Jahirul Islam, 25, and nephew Azibul Islam.
Hashim’s other sons Khairul Islam and Mazharul Islam were injured in the incident which occurred in the upazila’s Kathal Dagri village at 9am on Wednesday, said Ishwarganj Police OC Ahmed Kabir.
They have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
According to Ishwarganj Police Inspector (Investigation) Joynal Abedin, Hashim and his cousin Abdur Rashid were embroiled in a land-standing feud over land which spilled into violence on Wednesday.
Five people were rescued from the scene and initially taken to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Centre where the on-duty doctor declared Jahirul dead.
Hashim and Azizul later died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
The bodies have been sent to the hospital’s morgue for post-mortem examinations, said Inspector Joynal.
