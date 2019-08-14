Mayors claim to have freed Dhaka city from Eid cattle waste in 24 hours
Staff Correspondent and DU Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2019 01:46 AM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2019 02:44 AM BdST
The mayors of two Dhaka city corporations have claimed all the waste from cattle slaughtered on the day of Eid-ul-Azha in Dhaka have been cleared within 24 hours.
They came up with figures related to the cattle waste removal work in separate media conferences a day after the Eid on Tuesday.
The amount of cattle waste removed from areas under Dhaka North City Corporation during the same period was 13,234 tonnes, according to Mayor Atiqul Islam.
Dhaka city authorities remove 30,000 tonnes cattle waste on Eid day
On Monday, Dhaka South City Corporation spokesman Uttam Kumar Roy said they removed 20,000 tonnes of cattle waste until 10pm.
Atiqul on the Eid day said the workers collected around 10,000 tonnes of cattle waste gathered in the areas under his city corporation until 2pm.
He expects the workers will have to remove some 5,000 tonnes of waste from cattle slaughtered on Tuesday.
Residents of Dhaka South can avail city corporation’s cattle waste removal service by dialling 09611000999, according to the mayor.
The DSCC deployed 9,500 workers to clear up Eid cattle waste this year and the DNCC 11,900.
“All the areas were freed from cattle waste between 11am and 1pm today,” he said.
The mayor once again blamed the citizens’ apathy to using the designated places for cattle slaughter for slow waste removal.
