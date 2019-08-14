Mayors claim to have freed Dhaka city from Eid cattle waste in 24 hours

They came up with figures related to the cattle waste removal work in separate media conferences a day after the Eid on Tuesday.

Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon said workers of his city corporation removed around 16,000 tonnes of waste from sacrificed animals and cattle markets from 3pm on Monday to 3pm on Tuesday.

The amount of cattle waste removed from areas under Dhaka North City Corporation during the same period was 13,234 tonnes, according to Mayor Atiqul Islam.

On Monday, Dhaka South City Corporation spokesman Uttam Kumar Roy said they removed 20,000 tonnes of cattle waste until 10pm.

Atiqul on the Eid day said the workers collected around 10,000 tonnes of cattle waste gathered in the areas under his city corporation until 2pm.

“Almost 100 percent of cattle waste from our wards has been removed,” Khokon said, citing “latest information given by sources”.

He expects the workers will have to remove some 5,000 tonnes of waste from cattle slaughtered on Tuesday.

Residents of Dhaka South can avail city corporation’s cattle waste removal service by dialling 09611000999, according to the mayor.

The DSCC deployed 9,500 workers to clear up Eid cattle waste this year and the DNCC 11,900.

Atiqul said five wards under his corporation were declared free from cattle waste by 10pm on Monday and the other wards gradually afterwards.

“All the areas were freed from cattle waste between 11am and 1pm today,” he said.

The mayor once again blamed the citizens’ apathy to using the designated places for cattle slaughter for slow waste removal.