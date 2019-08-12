Dhaka city authorities remove 30,000 tonnes cattle waste on Eid day

Dhaka South City Corporation removed 20,000 tonnes of cattle waste until 10pm on Monday, its spokesman Uttam Kumar Roy said.

The workers were expected to remove 7,000 tonnes more cattle waste by Tuesday afternoon, he added.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said the workers collected around 10,000 tonnes of cattle waste gathered in the areas under his city corporation until 2pm on Monday.

The DNCC workers dumped 1,200 tonnes of these waste materials in Aminbazar by the time, Atiqul said.

Muslims in the capital started symbolic animal sacrifice after Eid congregations in the morning.

A large number of people haphazardly slaughtered cattle on main streets, alleys or on the premises of their house

It would take some time to remove all the wastes because they defied the instruction to use the designated places for animal sacrifice, Mayor Atiqul said while launching the work to remove cattle waste in Uttara.

DSCC Waste Management Officer Manjur Hossain also said the workers were facing difficulties removing cattle waste.

Dhaka North City Corporation has designated 400 spots for cattle slaughtering besides making arrangements for animal sacrifice at 273 places. The number of cattle slaughtering spots designated by Dhaka South City Corporation is 602.

DNCC deployed 2,400 workers for cattle waste removal. As many as 1,435 workers were also assigned privately in this part of the city. DSCC has tasked 5,241 workers with removing cattle waste. Thousands of cleaners are also collecting cattle waste from homes.