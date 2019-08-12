Dhaka city authorities remove 30,000 tonnes cattle waste on Eid day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2019 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 12:03 AM BdST
The authorities have removed 30,000 tonnes of waste from cattle slaughtered in Dhaka on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Dhaka South City Corporation removed 20,000 tonnes of cattle waste until 10pm on Monday, its spokesman Uttam Kumar Roy said.
The workers were expected to remove 7,000 tonnes more cattle waste by Tuesday afternoon, he added.
Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said the workers collected around 10,000 tonnes of cattle waste gathered in the areas under his city corporation until 2pm on Monday.
The DNCC workers dumped 1,200 tonnes of these waste materials in Aminbazar by the time, Atiqul said.
Muslims in the capital started symbolic animal sacrifice after Eid congregations in the morning.
It would take some time to remove all the wastes because they defied the instruction to use the designated places for animal sacrifice, Mayor Atiqul said while launching the work to remove cattle waste in Uttara.
DSCC Waste Management Officer Manjur Hossain also said the workers were facing difficulties removing cattle waste.
Dhaka North City Corporation has designated 400 spots for cattle slaughtering besides making arrangements for animal sacrifice at 273 places. The number of cattle slaughtering spots designated by Dhaka South City Corporation is 602.
DNCC deployed 2,400 workers for cattle waste removal. As many as 1,435 workers were also assigned privately in this part of the city. DSCC has tasked 5,241 workers with removing cattle waste. Thousands of cleaners are also collecting cattle waste from homes.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka city authorities removing over 13,500 tonnes waste from cattle slaughtered for Eid
- Slipped knife hits, kills 10-year-old girl watching cow slaughtering in Bangladesh
- Hamid urges Bangladeshis to keep houses, surroundings clean amid dengue crisis
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to embrace spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha
- Child dies from dengue fever at Dhaka hospital
- Burnt magician Moniruzzaman Liton dies
- Muslims pray for an end to dengue crisis on Eid
- Eid travels comfortable in the end: Quader
- Hundreds of thousands gather for Eid prayers at Dhaka’s National Eidgah
- Study finds highest level of Aedes larvae at hospitals, transport hubs, slums in Dhaka
Most Read
- Burnt magician Moniruzzaman Liton dies
- Price drop disappoints cattle traders in Dhaka on eve of Eid
- Slipped knife hits, kills 10-year-old girl watching cow slaughtering in Bangladesh
- UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities
- Hasina visits her military secretary, Dipu Moni’s husband at hospital
- Police assistant commissioner falls to his death flying kite on his Sylhet house roof
- Study finds highest level of Aedes larvae at hospitals, transport hubs, slums in Dhaka
- Bangladesh dives into Eid-ul-Azha joy setting aside fear of dengue amid outbreak
- Indian authorities lock down Kashmir's major city on Eid holiday
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid