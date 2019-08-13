Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2019 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 09:55 PM BdST
Saudi Arabian immigration authorities have questioned 71 officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for 10 hours at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.
The Bangladeshi staffers went to the Gulf kingdom for work related to operating return flights for Hajj pilgrims, Nurul Islam Howlader, a Biman general manager, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
“All of them have been allowed entry to Saudi Arabia after Saudi immigration halted them and quizzed them for 10 hours. They can now return with the Hajjis,” Howldaer said.
He declined to comment on the reason behind the Saudi immigration action.
According to media reports, Saudi immigration officers became suspicious after the Biman officials reached Jeddah on Sunday, five days behind schedule.
Biman Acting MD and CEO Farhat Jamil said the officials went to Saudi Arabia for post-Hajj manpower coverage.
“They were a bit late at Jeddah airport. There had been a problem over time,” he said, and added the Saudi authorities released the Bangladeshi officials following Biman’s request.
