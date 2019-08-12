Eid travels comfortable in the end: Quader
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2019 01:28 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 01:28 PM BdST
Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul believes road trips on the final day of Eid travels were comfortable for holidaymakers and hoped that the return journeys will also be free from any inconvenience.
Quader said the heavy rains and rough rivers at the end of monsoon this year disrupted ferry services and also led to gridlocks on highways ahead of Eid.
Vehicles transporting sacrificial animals also caused hampered the flow of traffic on some roads, according to the minister.
Speaking to reporters after the Eid-ul-Azha prayer service at his country home of Rajapur in Noakhali's Companiganj Upazila on Monday, the Awami League said, "Traffic on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Sylhet-Mymensingh routes were good.
"Only the route from the Dhaka-Tangail bridge up to Nalka experienced problems. But there were no issues yesterday."
"All's well that ends well. In the end, people travelled home comfortably. I hope that those who came home are able to return to work comfortably after Eid."
Law enforcement agencies and transport workers are on alert to ensure that the people can return from their vacation without any hassle, he said.
In his message on Eid, Quader said, "This Eid, we pray that under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, we will root out communal disharmony from the country."
