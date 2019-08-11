Home > Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Azha congregation timings

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Aug 2019 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 12:03 PM BdST

The main Eid-ul-Azha congregation in Bangladesh will be held at the National Eidgah Maidan in Dhaka at 8am on Monday.

President Md Abdul Hamid, cabinet ministers, MPs, politicians and people from all walks of life are expected to join the Eid prayers.

Dhaka South City Corporation has made arrangements for about 100,000 people at the National Eidgah, including women.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will host five separate Eid congregations at 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am respectively.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has advised devotees not to bring anything other than prayers mats or umbrellas to the congregations.

The country’s biggest Eid congregation will be held at the Sholakia gound in Kishoreganj at 8:30am.

