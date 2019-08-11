Body of missing student recovered from Cox’s Bazar beach
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Aug 2019 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 04:14 PM BdST
The dead body of a Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) student, who went missing while sea-bathing in Cox’s Bazar, has been recovered.
The remains of Ariful Islam, a computer science student, were pulled from the sea at 11am on Sunday, said Md Zillur Rahman, assistant superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police.
Local fishermen informed the police on Sunday morning that a body was floating in the sea off the Nazirartech beach, said ASP Zillur.
Police then visited the spot and recovered the body which relatives later identified as Ariful after it was brought to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue.
A group of eight people, made up of friends, neighbours and relatives, went swimming off the beach at Laboni Point. But a rip current pulled five of them out to sea. Informed of the matter, life guards rescued three people but two others went missing.
The body of one of the missing people, Rafiqul Islam Mahmud, 21, was pulled from the sea at 5pm on Saturday.
Rafiqul was a student of International Islamic University Chittagong.
The three survivors have been admitted to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, said ASP Zillur, adding, “All of them are residents of Cox’s Bazar town’s Rumaliarchhara area. They had gone sea-bathing after returning home for Eid.”
