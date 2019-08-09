Man dies from dengue in Barishal

Mujibur Rahman Molla, 50, passed away while undergoing treatment at Barishal's Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital early on Friday morning.

Mujibur was a resident of Barguna municipal town's Charcolony area and was the general secretary of Barguna Rifles Club.

He was admitted to Barguna Hospital a few days ago after being afflicted with dengue, said Bakir Hossain, director of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. But he was brought to Barishal Medical on Thursday night when his condition deteriorated.

"He had low blood pressure and was suffering with diarrhoea. He died a few hours after being admitted to the hospital.