Man dies from dengue in Barishal
A man has died from dengue in Barishal amid the aggressive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease across Bangladesh.
Mujibur Rahman Molla, 50, passed away while undergoing treatment at Barishal's Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital early on Friday morning.
Mujibur was a resident of Barguna municipal town's Charcolony area and was the general secretary of Barguna Rifles Club.
He was admitted to Barguna Hospital a few days ago after being afflicted with dengue, said Bakir Hossain, director of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. But he was brought to Barishal Medical on Thursday night when his condition deteriorated.
"He had low blood pressure and was suffering with diarrhoea. He died a few hours after being admitted to the hospital.
