Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh, Thailand discuss bilateral issues

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Aug 2019 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 10:53 PM BdST

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai have discussed bilateral issues in Bangkok on the sidelines of the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum.

During Thursday's meeting, Momen said the Bangladesh government attaches “highest priority” to maintain good relations with its neighbours, the foreign ministry said.

The ministers were happy about the bilateral relations.

Momen accentuated on increasing bilateral trade and investment and collaboration in different areas.

He thanked the Thai government for supporting the initiative of the establishment of Bangabandhu Chair PhD fellowship at Asian Institute of Thailand and stressed making the best use of this mechanism.

He solicited Pramudwinai's support for Thai investment in Bangladesh, particularly in agro- based industries.

Both foreign ministers agreed to promote and facilitate more interactions among the businessmen from both sides.

On the Rohingya issue, Momen mentioned that Bangladesh has a lot of expectations from Thailand as the current chair of ASEAN to resolve this issue.

He sought Thai help for early repatriation of Rohingyas in safety and security.

He also highlighted the negative impact of the presence of these large number of Rohingyas on the host community and the potential security risk they pose to the entire region.

The Thai foreign minister said his country will continue working to resolve the issue, the foreign ministry said. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

City corporations to import insecticides

LGRD secretary faces court over dengue

Six indicted in Avijit’s murder  

Chattogram man held for child-lifting rumour

Three get death for murder of schoolboy

Govt warns over ‘Harpic’ rumour

MPs question health minister’s foreign tour

5 get death for murder of Kushtia farmer

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.