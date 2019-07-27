PM Hasina sends mangoes to Boris Johnson as gifts
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2019 04:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 04:50 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now in London on an official visit, has sent Bangladeshi mangoes along with flowers to newly elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as gifts.
Two officials from Bangladesh High Commission in London handed over the mangoes and flowers to the officials at 10 Downing Street on Thursday morning local time, according to Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
The officials “cordially” received the gifts, he told reporters in London.
Earlier, the prime minister sent similar gifts to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, said Karim.
Hasina is now in London to attend Bangladeshi envoys’ conference and other programmes. She underwent an eye surgery at a London hospital.
