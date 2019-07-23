Fire kills woman, minor daughter at Halishahar in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2019 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 10:26 PM BdST
A fire has destroyed some houses at Madhya Halishahar in Chattogram City, killing a woman and her minor daughter, according to police.
The fire erupted at the houses in Baker Ali Fakirer Tek around 7:30pm on Tuesday, Port Police Station OC Sukanta Chakraborty said.
The deceased have been identified by police Shiuly Akter Nasima, 35, and her daughter 6-year-old ‘Lamiya’.
The fire devastated nine houses of a colony in the area, Agrabad Fire Service Deputy Director Farid Uddin Chowdhury said.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence used nine fire trucks of three units to extinguish the flames, he said.
The dousing operation ended around 9pm, Farid said.
