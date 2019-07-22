Home > Bangladesh

Awami League leader shot dead in Satkhira

  Satkhira Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jul 2019 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 04:19 PM BdST

A local Awami League leader has been shot dead in Satkhira.

The bullet-ridden body of Nazrul Islam, 45, was found at Sadar Upazila's Kashempur Hajampara area around 11:30am on Monday, said Satkhira Additional Superintendent of Police Iltutmish.

The victim, vice president of ruling party's Agordari unit, was a resident of the Kuchpukur village of the Upazila.  

“Nazrul was returning home on his motorbike from local Kadamtala market while the criminals on another motorbike opened fire on him from behind," said Habibur Rahman Hoby, AL president of Agordari unit, citing witnesses.  

"My father had a dispute with former member of Agordari Union Touhidul. I suspect that supporters of Touhidul killed him," said victim's younger son Polash Hossain.

“The motive behind the incident could not be known yet. We’re trying to arrest Touhidul following the complaint of his son. Touhidul remained absconding following the incident," said Iltutmish.

The body was sent to Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

