Priya Saha must explain reason behind false allegations: Home Minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2019 01:38 PM BdST
Priya Saha will be called to account for her controversial remarks to US President Donald Trump about the alleged persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said.
Speaking to the media at his residence on Saturday, Khan said there is a reason and motive behind her allegations which need to be properly scrutinised.
"We will certainly ask her (about the remarks) when she returns," said the minister.
Saha, an organising secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, attended a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on July 19. After identifying herself as a Bangladeshi, she was seen telling Trump, among other things, that 37 million people of minority groups have disappeared in Bangladesh.
She was among five Bangladeshis and two Rohingya refugees the US Embassy in Dhaka sent to the White House. Saha also attended the second ministerial meeting on advancing religious freedom hosted by the US Department of State in the US capital.
A video of the meeting with the US president subsequently went viral on social media and sparked widespread controversy back home.
"We will definitely look into the allegations to see where these incidents occurred, whose houses were burnt down and whether we've properly investigated the matters.
"I believe that she (Priya Saha) may have a reason for making such allegations. She may have a motive for it. It now falls on us to see what the motive is."
