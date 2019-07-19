Father, son killed by lightning in Sunamganj

The dead were identified as Banu Hossain, 40, and his 11-year-old son Sumon Mia.

The incident occurred while the two were fishing in the upazila's Pagnar Haor early on Friday morning while the two were fishing in a haor, said Jamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Priyanka Pal.

"Banu went fishing with his son in the rain when lightning struck, killing them both on the spot," said the UNO.

Later, locals recovered their bodies from the wetland, she added.