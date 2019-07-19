Home > Bangladesh

Father, son killed by lightning in Sunamganj

  Sunamganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 12:50 PM BdST

Two people have been killed by a lightning strike in Sunamganj's Jamalganj Upazila.

The dead were identified as Banu Hossain, 40, and his 11-year-old son Sumon Mia.

The incident occurred while the two were fishing in the upazila's Pagnar Haor early on Friday morning while the two were fishing in a haor, said Jamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Priyanka Pal.

"Banu went fishing with his son in the rain when lightning struck, killing them both on the spot," said the UNO.

Later, locals recovered their bodies from the wetland, she added.

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo
ICC suspends Zimbabwe
NZ players make sombre homecoming
File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
Inzamam to step down as chief selector
Umpires are human: New Zealand coach

More stories

HC orders move for speedy rape trial

ACC finds graft in WASA

UN chief invited to Bangabandhu’s centenary events

Bangladesh, Palau to establish ties

Turkish soldiers and medics carry wounded illegal migrants after a minibus crash in Van, Turkey, July 18, 2019. Orhan Asan/Demiroren News Agency (DHA) via REUTERS

‘Bangladeshis among’ 15 killed in Turkey crash

Minny was in plot to kill Refat: Police

File Photo

Mosquitos keep Kamal off Planning Commission

ICC expects to probe Rohingya atrocities soon

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.