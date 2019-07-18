Home > Bangladesh

DU students block Shahbag intersection for 2nd day

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jul 2019 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 03:42 PM BdST

Students of Dhaka University have blockaded the Shahbag intersection for the second day demanding the authorities cancel the affiliations of seven colleges with the university.

The protesters started gathering around 12:30pm on Thursday, halting traffic on several adjoining roads to Shahbag. They later withdrew the blockade at 2pm, but declared that the movement will continue.

The protest will resume in Shahbag at the same time on Sunday, said Mohammad Shakil Mia, the spokesman for the agitated students.

The road blockade obstructed patients’ access to hospitals in Shahbag, a popular venue for street protests.

The academic and administrative activities slowed down, after the seven colleges were affiliated to the Dhaka University in February, 2017, said the disgruntled students. The institution has been caught in delayed sessions due to irregular classes and delays in test results, they said. 

“The authorities are burdened with unfinished tasks once those seven colleges have been affiliated. The regular students are being harassed over it,” said Imdadul Haque, a student of International Relation Department.

The agitated students also demanded providing separate certificates to them, mentioning the names of colleges with separate colour and design before removing the institutions from the affiliation list.

On Tuesday, students from the seven colleges affiliated to the Dhaka University blocked the New Market intersection for hours over the complaint of improper evaluation of test copies and evaluation system.

