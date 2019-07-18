Cautious government orders test of ‘ineffective’ mosquito killer as dengue spreads

“We cannot just spray chemicals harmful to human to control the mosquitoes,” he said.

The LGRD minister spoke to journalists on Wednesday after a working session on the fourth day of the conference of deputy commissioners or DCs at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The government will conduct special mosquito control drive from July 25 to Aug 1, said the minister.

The insecticide used by both Dhaka North and South city corporations for killing mosquitoes in the capita has lost potency as the mosquitoes became immune to it, a recent research showed.

Dhaka North City Corporation decided to double the dose of the insecticide under the circumstance.

“Now it is said that the insecticide being used to kill mosquitoes is ineffective. But I cannot just spray any chemical to kill mosquitoes which will eventually harm the people and the environment,” said Tajul.

“We require permission of the World Health Organization to spray any insecticide,” he added.

‘INCAPABLE MUNICIPALITIES SHOULD NOT EXIST’

The municipality staff have been on a hunger strike outside the Secretariat since Tuesday over a set of demands, including backpays.

The journalists wanted to know from Tajul the government’s initiative to resolve the issue.

“We always focus on strengthening the local government bodies, but they have to become capable and generate income in order to do so. The municipalities have been formed in a way so that they’ll earn and spend those earnings,” the minister said.

“… It is not a proper management if they won’t earn and stage protest; it is not in coherence to the country management system. Even then we’ll look into their issue and try to provide help.”

“No municipality should remain to be one, if it is incapable to earn and spend. The staff should not suffer because of its incapability,” the minister remarked.

FLOODS: ARMED FORCES READY TO ASSIST

The armed forces are ready to provide assistance in facing the flood situation in the country, said Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed.

He spoke to the media following the working session of the DCs with the defence ministry and the Armed Forces Division.

“We discussed enhancing the understandings between us,” the army chief told the journalists.

“We told them that the army, navy and the air force are ready to provide any service anytime to confront the flood situation,” said Aziz Ahmed.

Navy Chief Admiral Abu Mozaffar Mohiuddin Mohammad Aurangzeb Chowdhury was also present.