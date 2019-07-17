Home > Bangladesh

Flood situation likely to improve after two more days of worsening

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jul 2019 02:37 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 02:37 AM BdST

The water level of the major rivers and the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma basins may continue to rise for two more days before the flood situation improves.

The Flood Warning and Forecasting Centre of the Water Development Board made the forecast on Tuesday.

Its Executive Engineer Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan told bdnews24.com that the rate of rise in water levels dropped along with rainfall.

“Water is rising by 10-15 centimetres now while the rate was up to half a metre previously. If this trend continues, we hope the situation will improve from Friday or Saturday,” he said.

The flood situation is likely to worsen in Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj and Tangail districts on Wednesday as floods have spread to a total of 21 districts.

Water was flowing above the danger level at 23 of 93 points observed by the centre while it was still rising at 63 points and falling at 29 points.

In north and northeast of Bangladesh and upstream in India’s Assam and Meghalaya states, moderate to heavy rainfall has been in the forecast for Wednesday.

The Met Office said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur Division and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Print Friendly and PDF

Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?

More stories

Aysha Siddika Minny

Refat’s wife Minny arrested

Case filed against DIG Mizanur, Basir

Mirpur to go without gas Wednesday

5 to die for rape, murder

Refat murder: Police interrogate Minny

HC restricts sale of cattle antibiotics

Injured traffic sergeant dies after crash

Drug suspect ‘drowns’ during Rajshahi gunfight

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.