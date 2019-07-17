Flood situation likely to improve after two more days of worsening
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2019 02:37 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 02:37 AM BdST
The water level of the major rivers and the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma basins may continue to rise for two more days before the flood situation improves.
The Flood Warning and Forecasting Centre of the Water Development Board made the forecast on Tuesday.
Its Executive Engineer Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan told bdnews24.com that the rate of rise in water levels dropped along with rainfall.
“Water is rising by 10-15 centimetres now while the rate was up to half a metre previously. If this trend continues, we hope the situation will improve from Friday or Saturday,” he said.
The flood situation is likely to worsen in Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj and Tangail districts on Wednesday as floods have spread to a total of 21 districts.
Water was flowing above the danger level at 23 of 93 points observed by the centre while it was still rising at 63 points and falling at 29 points.
In north and northeast of Bangladesh and upstream in India’s Assam and Meghalaya states, moderate to heavy rainfall has been in the forecast for Wednesday.
The Met Office said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur Division and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.
WARNING:
