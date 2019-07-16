Home > Bangladesh

Injured traffic sergeant dies after being run over by van in Barishal

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jul 2019 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 12:57 PM BdST

A traffic police sergeant has succumbed to his injuries from being run over by a van in Barishal during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Golam Kibria was declared by doctors at 11am on Tuesday, said Sub-Inspector Abdul Khan of DMCH police outpost.

Sergeant Kibria sustained critical injuries after being struck by a covered-van in front of the Barishal University on the Barishal-Kuakata road on Monday afternoon, he said. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of DMCH later in the evening.

Kibria had been long-time member of Barishal Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division.

