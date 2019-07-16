Injured traffic sergeant dies after being run over by van in Barishal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2019 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 12:57 PM BdST
A traffic police sergeant has succumbed to his injuries from being run over by a van in Barishal during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Golam Kibria was declared by doctors at 11am on Tuesday, said Sub-Inspector Abdul Khan of DMCH police outpost.
Sergeant Kibria sustained critical injuries after being struck by a covered-van in front of the Barishal University on the Barishal-Kuakata road on Monday afternoon, he said. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of DMCH later in the evening.
Kibria had been long-time member of Barishal Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division.
