Three more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore
The bodies of three more fishermen, who were aboard a storm-tossed fishing vessel in the Bay of Bengal, have washed up on the shore of Cox's Bazar.
It comes after the recovery of six bodies from Cox's Bazar's Sea-Gull Point beach on Wednesday. Two others were also rescued that day and sent to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have been able to identify seven of the fatalities from the incident.
The three bodies were found floating near the shores of Cox’s Bazar and Maheshkhali at different times on Thursday night, said Cox's Bazar Central Police OC Md Farid Uddin.
“A body was recovered from the Himchhari point, another from Kutubjome in Maheshkhali and the third one from Samity Para in Cox’s Bazar. Nine fishermen on the trawler were found dead while two have been rescued,” he said.
Police identified the casualties as Shasuddin Patwary, 45, from Rasulpur, Char Fasson in Bhola, Mohammed Babul, 32 and Kamal Hossain, 35 from East Madras, Mohammed Masud, 45, Wazi Ullah alias Monir, 38, and Wali Ullah, 50, from North Madras and Jahangir Bali, 40 from Shashibishon in Rasulpur.
The bodies are being kept at the Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital's morgue, said OC Farid.
Three fishermen are still missing while the two survivors are receiving treatment in Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital.
Citing the accounts of the rescued fishermen, police said the trawler was owned by one 'Mintu' of Bhola's Char Fasson area.
On Jul 4, the trawler left the Chhamraj jetty for the sea with 14 fishermen on board, said rescued fisherman Monir Ahmed. The trawler met rough weather and toppled on Jul 6.
