Home > Bangladesh

Three more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jul 2019 12:01 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 12:01 PM BdST

The bodies of three more fishermen, who were aboard a storm-tossed fishing vessel in the Bay of Bengal, have washed up on the shore of Cox's Bazar.

It comes after the recovery of six bodies from Cox's Bazar's Sea-Gull Point beach on Wednesday. Two others were also rescued that day and sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have been able to identify seven of the fatalities from the incident.

The three bodies were found floating near the shores of Cox’s Bazar and Maheshkhali at different times on Thursday night, said Cox's Bazar Central Police OC Md Farid Uddin.

“A body was recovered from the Himchhari point, another from Kutubjome in Maheshkhali and the third one from Samity Para in Cox’s Bazar. Nine fishermen on the trawler were found dead while two have been rescued,” he said.

Police identified the casualties as Shasuddin Patwary, 45, from Rasulpur, Char Fasson in Bhola, Mohammed Babul, 32 and Kamal Hossain, 35 from East Madras, Mohammed Masud, 45, Wazi Ullah alias Monir, 38, and Wali Ullah, 50, from North Madras and Jahangir Bali, 40 from Shashibishon in Rasulpur.

The bodies are being kept at the Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital's morgue, said OC Farid.

Three fishermen are still missing while the two survivors are receiving treatment in Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital.

Citing the accounts of the rescued fishermen, police said the trawler was owned by one 'Mintu' of Bhola's Char Fasson area.

On Jul 4, the trawler left the Chhamraj jetty for the sea with 14 fishermen on board, said rescued fisherman Monir Ahmed. The trawler met rough weather and toppled on Jul 6.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters
England end 27-year final wait
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters
One of the worst performances: Finch
England roar into final
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters
Williamson hails pace attack

More stories

PM: Hunt down Padma Bridge rumourmongers

Representational Image

Man caught raping girl on train

Rajshahi trains back on after 28 hours

Female students of Dhaka University and citizens staged a human-chain demonstration at the Raju Sculpture on the campus demanding that the death penalty for rapists be executed in public.

Raushon seeks death penalty for rapists

Bhola man held over 'beheading' rumours

Thousands trapped in Bandarban

Two die in Rajshahi crash

Fazilatun Nessa Indira and Imran Ahmad

Cabinet shuffle again

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.