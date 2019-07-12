Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2019 01:03 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 01:03 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to track down the people who have spread the rumour that “human heads and blood are required” for the piling work of Padma Bridge.
The perpetrators will face exemplary punishment for trying to create panic, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told the media at a function in Dhaka on Thursday.
“The Bridges Division has spoken to the intelligence agencies and RAB. They are (investigating the rumour),” Quader said.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also ordered authorities to find out the people who have propagated such an unscientific, unrealistic, ridiculous idea. They should face exemplary punishment,” the minister said.
Police in Bhola detained a man on Wednesday night on charges of spreading on social media the rumour that “children were being abducted for sacrifice by beheading.”
Police did not say whether the suspect has links with any political group, but Quader pointed the finger at the BNP.
“The opposition party is trying to mislead the people by spreading rumours, having failed in elections and agitations. For what else should such a weird, unbelievable idea that ‘human heads, blood will be needed to construct the Padma Bridge’ be spread on social media?” the Awami League general secretary asked.
“It’s an attempt to create panic across the country,” he said.
The Bridges Division in a recent notice urged the people not to be confused by the rumour.
The function where Quader spoke was organised for the signing of a deal to appoint consultants for Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway project.
Bangladesh Bridge Authority, which is implementing the project, signed the Tk 3.04 billion deal with Spanish engineering consulting firm Typsa, DOHWA Engineering of South Korea, and DDC of Bangladesh.
The total cost of the project to construct the 24-kilometre elevated expressway is estimated to be over Tk 169 billion.
Once built, the expressway will link the airport to Dhaka EPZ via Abdullahpur, Dhaur, Jirabo, and Baipail.
The project is expected to start in December, Quader said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- Rajshahi rail services resume 28 hours after oil carriage carnage
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushan demands in parliament
- Bhola man detained for allegedly circulating ‘beheading’ rumours on social media
- Thousands marooned as heavy rains hit Bandarban
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- Officials blame negligence during track repairs for Rajshahi train crash
- Two die as truck plunges into ditch in Rajshahi
- Drug suspect wounded in alleged shootout with police in Lalmonirhat
- Myanmar has ‘much more’ to do for safe Rohingya return, says Ban Ki-moon
Most Read
- Britain says Iran attempted to block its oil tanker
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- Disappointed Kohli rues 45-minute slump in Manchester
- No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night
- Myanmar has ‘much more’ to do for safe Rohingya return, says Ban Ki-moon
- All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Bangladesh needs to change rules to open up economy further, says PM's ICT advisor
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha prosecuted for 'loan fraud, embezzlement'