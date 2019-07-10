Home > Bangladesh

Robbery suspect in police custody killed in alleged shootout in Pabna

  Pabna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2019 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 12:48 PM BdST

A robbery suspect in the custody of police has died in a so-called shootout in Pabna’s Sujannagar Upazila.

The incident occurred in the upazila's Hashempur area under the Nazirganj Union around 3am on Wednesday, said Sujannagar Police Station OC Arbindu Sarkar.

The dead, identified as the 30-year-old Saiful Islam Geda, alias Gedalal, was a member of an inter-district gang and a listed robber, according to police. He was implicated in several robbery cases with Pabna and Manikganj police.

Police arrested Saiful outside his house on Tuesday night, said the OC. Later, a police team, with Saiful in tow, went on a raid to recover arms based on the information he divulged to law enforcers. 

“Sensing the presence of police, Saiful’s associates opened fire on them forcing the law enforcement personnel to retaliate. At one point, a wounded Saiful was found lying on the ground."

He was rushed to the upazila health complex where he died during treatment, added the police official.

Three policemen were also injured in the incident and have been admitted to the upazila health complex, said the OC. 

A shotgun, two rounds of bullets, two bullet shells and a few local weapons were recovered from the spot, according to police.

Print Friendly and PDF

India dominate NZ
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy during warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters
Lawmakers take to the field
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
India-NZ semis to continue on Wednesday
BCB parts ways with Rhodes, Walsh

More stories

Journalist Muhammad Jahangir dies

AL MP Rushema Begum dies

Some OCs, DCs think they are zamindars: HC

5 more years for Speedy Trial Act

Dhaka commuters in trouble, so are rickshaw-pullers

Govt threatens legal action over milk research

Queen Maxima, Ban Ki-moon in Dhaka

Man held over Azimpur Khadem's death

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.