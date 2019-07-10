Robbery suspect in police custody killed in alleged shootout in Pabna

The incident occurred in the upazila's Hashempur area under the Nazirganj Union around 3am on Wednesday, said Sujannagar Police Station OC Arbindu Sarkar.

The dead, identified as the 30-year-old Saiful Islam Geda, alias Gedalal, was a member of an inter-district gang and a listed robber, according to police. He was implicated in several robbery cases with Pabna and Manikganj police.

Police arrested Saiful outside his house on Tuesday night, said the OC. Later, a police team, with Saiful in tow, went on a raid to recover arms based on the information he divulged to law enforcers.

“Sensing the presence of police, Saiful’s associates opened fire on them forcing the law enforcement personnel to retaliate. At one point, a wounded Saiful was found lying on the ground."

He was rushed to the upazila health complex where he died during treatment, added the police official.

Three policemen were also injured in the incident and have been admitted to the upazila health complex, said the OC.

A shotgun, two rounds of bullets, two bullet shells and a few local weapons were recovered from the spot, according to police.