Man gets death for murder of RP Saha, six others during Liberation War

A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict in the presence of the accused on Thursday.

The 70-year-old Mahbub is the son Abdul Wadud, the president of Mirzapur Peace Committee, a unit formed to collaborate with the Pakistani forces during the war.

Mahbubur and his brother Abdul Mannan were members of the Razakar force. According to the case, he committed a number of crimes against humanity at the time, based on which he was charged with genocide, abduction, and torture.

The court in its 235-page judgment concluded that the prosecution had proved the three charges brought against him beyond any doubt and imposed the maximum penalty for each count.