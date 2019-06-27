Home > Bangladesh

Man gets death for murder of RP Saha, six others during Liberation War

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jun 2019 12:42 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 02:02 PM BdST

The war crimes tribunal has handed the death penalty to Mahbubur Rahman for the murder of Tangail philanthropist Ranada Prasad Saha, his son and 58 others during the Liberation War.

A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict in the presence of the accused on Thursday.

The 70-year-old Mahbub is the son Abdul Wadud, the president of Mirzapur Peace Committee, a unit formed to collaborate with the Pakistani forces during the war.

Mahbubur and his brother Abdul Mannan were members of the Razakar force. According to the case, he committed a number of crimes against humanity at the time, based on which he was charged with genocide, abduction, and torture.

The court in its 235-page judgment concluded that the prosecution had proved the three charges brought against him beyond any doubt and imposed the maximum penalty for each count.

 

