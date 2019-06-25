Two factions of JCD clash over expulsion order
Published: 25 Jun 2019 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 03:11 PM BdST
A faction of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and activists staged protests in front of the BNP central office demanding the withdrawal of an expulsion order for 12 leaders
They also urged the party stalwarts to scrap the age limit for membership.
The disgruntled JCD members descended on the road in front of the BNP office. The expelled leaders took out a procession at 12 pm on Tuesday. They chased some of the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists and banged the gate of the office.
Mahbubur Rahman Imtiaz, a protester, was injured in the clash.
They chanted different slogans including ‘direct action against the syndicate.’
The protesters turned off the main switch for power supply the moment they arrived at the building but later turned it on.
Around 40 activists and senior leaders including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Organising Secretary Fazlul Haque Milon, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, ABM Mosharraf Hossain, Shafiul Bari Babu, Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel, Rajib Ahsan and Akramul Hasan were waiting inside the BNP office.
The BNP had dissolved the expired committee of Chhatra Dal on Jun 3 and imposed the condition for prospective candidates to have passed the SSC exam after 2000 for the candidacy in the council election.
JCD leaders and activists have been staging protests since Jun 10 to pile pressure on the party to scrap the age limit for candidacy.
Two factions of JCD clash over expulsion order
