Home > Bangladesh

Two factions of JCD clash over expulsion order

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jun 2019 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 03:11 PM BdST

A faction of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and activists staged protests in front of the BNP central office demanding the withdrawal of an expulsion order for 12 leaders

They also urged the party stalwarts to scrap the age limit for membership.

The disgruntled JCD members descended on the road in front of the BNP office. The expelled leaders took out a procession at 12 pm on Tuesday. They chased some of the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists and banged the gate of the office.

Mahbubur Rahman Imtiaz, a protester, was injured in the clash.

The angry JCD members pushed the security staff out of the gate and his desk was found broken on the street.

They chanted different slogans including ‘direct action against the syndicate.’

The protesters turned off the main switch for power supply the moment they arrived at the building but later turned it on.

Around 40 activists and senior leaders including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Organising Secretary Fazlul Haque Milon, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, ABM Mosharraf Hossain, Shafiul Bari Babu, Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel, Rajib Ahsan and Akramul Hasan were waiting inside the BNP office.

Earlier, the JCD faction staged protests Monday for about one and a half hours.

The BNP had dissolved the expired committee of Chhatra Dal on Jun 3 and imposed the condition for prospective candidates to have passed the SSC exam after 2000 for the candidacy in the council election.

JCD leaders and activists have been staging protests since Jun 10 to pile pressure on the party to scrap the age limit for candidacy.

Print Friendly and PDF

England's batsmen one-dimensional, not versatile: Boycott
Tigers roar down Afghans
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not a one-man army: Shakib
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 24, 2019 England's Jason Roy during nets Action Images via Reuters
Roy to miss Australia clash

More stories

Green Line gets 9 months to pay compensation

JCD factions clash over expulsion order

3 human traffickers die in ‘gunfight’

Rail links with Sylhet resume

BNP's Siraj wins Bogura-6

FDI up in Bangladesh, despite global fall

Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser

File Photo

HC extends freeze on privilege for defaulters

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.