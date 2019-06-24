Home > Bangladesh

Bogura-6 by-election underway

Published: 24 Jun 2019 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 11:25 AM BdST

Voting in the by-election of Bogura-6 constituency is underway after it was declared vacant as BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir refused to take oath as a member of parliament.

Polling started simultaneously in 141 voting centres of the constituency at 9am on Monday and will continue until 5pm without any break. All centres are using Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs.

Two independent candidates are also competing in this by-election.

Election Commission Joint Secretary SM Asaduzzaman said that 130 of 141 centres were identified as 'important,' adding that adequate security arrangements have been made.

Nearly 3,000 personnel from law-enforcement agencies, including police, Ansar and RAB, have been deployed in the polling stations in order to complete the elections fairly and peacefully.

There are a total of 3,87,458 voters in the constituency. Arrangements have been made for voting in 965 booths in 141 voting centres.

EVMs were used in Dhaka-6, Dhaka-13, Chattogram-9, Rangpur-3, Khulna-2 and Satkhira-2 constituencies during the 11th parliamentary election held on Dec 30, 2018.

