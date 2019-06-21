Man killed in RAB drug raid in Gazipur

The man has been identified as 35-year old Md Babul Mia of Sreepur Upazila’s Jahangirpur village. Babul was wanted in 24 cases related to robbery and drugs, said the RAB.

The shootout took place around 3:15am on Friday at Telihati Union’s Dumbarichala, according to RAB-1 Assistant Director Md Kamruzzaman.

A RAB team conducted an operation in the area after being informed about a drug deal taking place there, said Kamruzzaman.

“Sensing the presence of RAB members, the drug peddlers opened fire on them and the team returned fire. At one point, Babul was caught in the crossfire while the others fled.”

Later, the bullet-hit Babul was taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

During the operation, RAB Constables Md Zikrul and Md Kamrul were injured. They were given first aid at the hospital.

The RAB recovered a firearm and 4,000 yaba pills from the scene.