Firemen tame flames at Paribagh's Sheltech Tower
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2019 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 05:29 PM BdST
Fire fighters have doused a fire that broke out at the Sheltech Tower in Dhaka's Paribagh within 40 minutes of the incident.
The fire sparked on the 10th floor of a multi-storey building around 2:10pm on Thursday, said Russell Shikder, an official of the fire service's control room.
Eight units of the fire service doused the flames around 2:55pm, he told bdnews24.com.
The officer could not confirm the cause of the fire and the extent of the damages.
No casualties have been reported in the incident, said Shahbag Police OC Abul Hasan.
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters
Confident to beat
anyone: Mashrafe
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former minister Latif Siddique sent to jail in Bogura graft case
- 9 get death, 2 jailed for life for murder in Chapainawabganj
- HC orders Swajan, BRTC to pay Tk 5m to family of crash victim Rajib
- Fire burns down 100 shanties in Chattogram’s Bhera Market slum
- China's Xi arrives in North Korea with senior economic official in tow
- Murder suspect killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
- Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
- Turnout in Upazila polls drops 50% from general elections
- Bangladesh war crimes suspect from Khulna dies in Dhaka hospital
- Bangladeshi migrants stranded off Tunisia for three weeks to be repatriated
Most Read
- Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Bangladeshi migrants stranded off Tunisia for three weeks to be repatriated
- Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe
- Student protests bring BUET to its knees over 16-point demand
- Manufacturers looking to move out of China to countries like Bangladesh: BNP Paribas strategist
- Has ‘the sacrificial lamb’ arrived?: UN cites new recordings in Khashoggi murder
- Australia hope to dismiss red-hot Shakib early, says Carey
- Bangladesh clocks fastest growth rate in Asia-Pacific, ADB says
- Riders below minimum average rating will lose access to Uber