Firemen tame flames at Paribagh's Sheltech Tower

The fire sparked on the 10th floor of a multi-storey building around 2:10pm on Thursday, said Russell Shikder, an official of the fire service's control room.

Eight units of the fire service doused the flames around 2:55pm, he told bdnews24.com.

The officer could not confirm the cause of the fire and the extent of the damages.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, said Shahbag Police OC Abul Hasan.