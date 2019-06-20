Home > Bangladesh

Firemen tame flames at Paribagh's Sheltech Tower

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jun 2019

Fire fighters have doused a fire that broke out at the Sheltech Tower in Dhaka's Paribagh within 40 minutes of the incident.

The fire sparked on the 10th floor of a multi-storey building around 2:10pm on Thursday, said Russell Shikder, an official of the fire service's control room.

Eight units of the fire service doused the flames around 2:55pm, he told bdnews24.com.

The officer could not confirm the cause of the fire and the extent of the damages.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, said Shahbag Police OC Abul Hasan.

