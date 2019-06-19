Bangladesh war crimes suspect from Khulna dies in Dhaka hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2019 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 08:19 PM BdST
A war crimes suspect from Khulna has died during treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital or DMCH.
Doctors declared the 73-year-old Mojahar Ali Sheikh dead around 11:15am on Wednesday, Inspector Bachchu Mia at the hospital’s police camp told bdnews24.com.
He was suffering from old-age complications, Mahbubul said.
Mojahar, who had been in prison since mid-2017, hails from Baroriya village under Dakop Police Station in Khulna.
A supporter of the Convention Muslim League in 1971, he is accused of being involved in serious crimes like kidnapping, robbery, arson attack, and murder during the Liberation War.
The International Crimes Tribunal is hearing a case against Mojahar and seven others from the area.
