Lightning strike kills BGB man on duty in Nilphamari
Nilphamari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2019 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 07:59 PM BdST
A soldier of Border Guard Bangladesh has died and another has been injured after being hit by lightning strike during rains in Nilphamari.
The members of BGB-51 from the Thakurganj BOP camp were patrolling the border
on Friday night when the incident occurred, Dimla Police Station OC Mofiz Uddin
Sheikh said.
The dead has been identified as Kamrul Hasan, 35, a resident of Ullapara Upazila in Sirajganj. He was serving as a Nayeb at BGB.
Soldier Yasin Ali, who was injured in the incident, was admitted to Dimla Upazila Health Complex after being rescued from the spot.
The body of Kamrul was sent to Nilphamari Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case over unnatural death was also filed over the incident.
