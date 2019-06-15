Home > Bangladesh

Lightning strike kills BGB man on duty in Nilphamari

  Nilphamari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2019 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 07:59 PM BdST

A soldier of Border Guard Bangladesh has died and another has been injured after being hit by lightning strike during rains in Nilphamari.

The members of BGB-51 from the Thakurganj BOP camp were patrolling the border on Friday night when the incident occurred, Dimla Police Station OC Mofiz Uddin Sheikh said.
 
The dead has been identified as Kamrul Hasan, 35, a resident of Ullapara Upazila in Sirajganj. He was serving as a Nayeb at BGB.
 
Soldier Yasin Ali, who was injured in the incident, was admitted to Dimla Upazila Health Complex after being rescued from the spot.
 
The body of Kamrul was sent to Nilphamari Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case over unnatural death was also filed over the incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

Finch powers Australia to 334 against SL
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
England crush Windies

More stories

Devi Shetty launches hospital in Ctg

Hamid seeks peaceful Rohingya solution

Drug suspect dies in Teknaf 'gunfight'

Bangladesh earns ECOSOC membership

Man dies in Gaibandha crash

Write about media owners: PM

Bangladesh, Tajikistan keen on joint working group

Ships collide at Ctg port

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.