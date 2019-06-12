Home > Bangladesh

Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jun 2019 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 01:33 PM BdST

Police have recovered the body of a woman from a pond inside the abandoned central jail in old Dhaka’s Nazimuddin Road.

The victim was identified as Ajmeri Begum, 26, a resident of Abul Hasnat Road.

The body was found floating in a pond adjacent to the mosque inside the old jailhouse around 12am on Wednesday, said Jahangir Alam, sub-inspector of Chawkbazar Police Station.

"Ajmeri was unmarried and had been suffering from a mental condition. Her father took her to a physician just a day before her death," he said, citing relatives of victim.

She left her home on the slopes of old Dhaka’s central jailhouse around 8pm and was found dead in the pond afterwards, according to her family.

"People generally walk along the southern part of the pond. The body of Ajmeri was also spotted on that side," SI Jahangir said.

"She didn't know how to swim. No injury marks were found on her body. The cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination," he added.

