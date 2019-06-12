Home > Bangladesh

President Hamid to attend CICA conference in Tajikistan

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jun 2019 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 01:22 PM BdST

President Md Abdul Hamid is set to travel to Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe to attend the fifth meeting of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, or CICA, an inter-governmental forum comprised of 27 Asian countries.

The president will leave for Dushanbe on Thursday, said his Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin.

“State and government heads of various Asian countries will attend the conference. Presidential meetings are expected to be held with them outside the core conference,” Abedin told bdnews24.com.

CICA works to promote peace, security and stability among Asian countries. It is headquartered in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The president will visit Uzbekistan after the conference and is scheduled to return home on Jun 19. 

WARNING:

