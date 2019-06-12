President Hamid to attend CICA conference in Tajikistan

The president will leave for Dushanbe on Thursday, said his Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin.

“State and government heads of various Asian countries will attend the conference. Presidential meetings are expected to be held with them outside the core conference,” Abedin told bdnews24.com.

CICA works to promote peace, security and stability among Asian countries. It is headquartered in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The president will visit Uzbekistan after the conference and is scheduled to return home on Jun 19.