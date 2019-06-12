Finance Minister Kamal in parliament after overnight hospital stay before budget

Kamal, in a dark suit, took his seat before the start of Wednesday’s session chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at 5:15pm.

The day’s business opened with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina taking part in a question-answer session.

Kamal served as planning minister in the Awami League's previous term in government. He took over the finance ministry after the party won the 2018 national elections and formed government for a third successive term.

He is slated to present the budget for the new fiscal year in parliament at 3pm on Thursday.

The 72-year-old went to Dhaka's Apollo Hospital for a medical check-up on Tuesday evening, having been suffering from a fever for a few days. He subsequently stayed at the hospital overnight on the advice of doctors.

A duty manager at the hospital told bdnews24.com on Wednesday morning, "He is still at the hospital. But he is in good health."

But the hospital official was unwilling to provide details on the minister's illness and treatment.

"Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal visited Dhaka's Apollo Hospital for a routine check-up this evening [Tuesday]. He is completely healthy," Touhidul Islam, a spokesman for the finance ministry, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He will present the budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year before the parliament on Jun 13, 2019."