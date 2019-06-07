3 Rohingya ‘kidnappers’ die in alleged gunfight with police in Teknaf

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday on the hills behind the Leda Rohingya Camp in the upazila’s Hnila Union, said Teknaf Police OC Pradeep Kumar Saha.

The dead were identified as Shamsu Alam, 35, of Ukhia's Thaingkhali Camp No 14, Nur Alam, 21, of the same camp, and Mohammed Habib, 20, of Teknaf's Leda Camp.

They were all members of an organised kidnapping racket that had abducted a three-year-old child from the Leda Camp a few days ago, according to the police. They had demanded a ransom of Tk 500,000 from the child's parents.

Police launched a raid in the wee hours of Friday on information that the kidnappers were holding the child hostage on the hilly area behind the Leda Camp, said the OC.

"The kidnappers opened fire as soon as the police reached the scene, forcing a retaliation from the law enforcers."

"The child was rescued unharmed after the gunfight ended. Police also found three members of the kidnapping ring bodies lying on the ground with bullet-wounds."

They were rushed to the Teknaf Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said OC Pradeep.

Three policemen were also injured in the operation and received primary care at the hospital.

Police recovered three guns and eight bullets from the spot, added the OC.