India wishes to be part of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebrations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed the interest in the celebrations at a meeting in New Delhi with President Abdul Hamid on Friday, according to M Joynal Abedin, the press secretary to the president.



President Hamid joined the oath-taking ceremony of Modi for his second term as India’s prime minister on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has viewed that if the two countries take a joint effort to celebrate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, it will receive global attention. He also believes that the initiative will also play a role in the development of bilateral and multilateral relations,” said Abedin.

The president is scheduled to return home on Friday.

Bangladesh will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation in 2020. A year later, the country will celebrate the golden jubilee of independence on Mar 26.

Bangabandhu was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Mar 17, 1920. He spearheaded the liberation struggle and Bangladesh emerged as an independent country from Pakistan on the world map in 1971.