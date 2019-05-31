India wishes to be part of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebrations
Sajidul Haque from New Delhi bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2019 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 04:47 PM BdST
India has wished to be part of twin events to celebrate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed the interest in the celebrations at a meeting in New Delhi with President Abdul Hamid on Friday, according to M Joynal Abedin, the press secretary to the president.
President Hamid joined the oath-taking ceremony of Modi for his second term as India’s prime minister on Thursday.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has viewed that if the two countries take a joint effort to celebrate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, it will receive global attention. He also believes that the initiative will also play a role in the development of bilateral and multilateral relations,” said Abedin.
The president is scheduled to return home on Friday.
Bangladesh will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation in 2020. A year later, the country will celebrate the golden jubilee of independence on Mar 26.
Bangabandhu was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Mar 17, 1920. He spearheaded the liberation struggle and Bangladesh emerged as an independent country from Pakistan on the world map in 1971.
England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
England overwhelm SA in WC opener
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Seven trains start first day of Eid journey behind schedule
- Drug suspect killed in shootout with BGB in Teknaf
- PM Hasina leaves Japan for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC summit
- Bangladesh’s top drug lord Saiful Karim killed in ‘gunfight’ with police
- Death of Amit Muhuri in prison fight or deliberate murder: Investigators look for answers
- Nusrat murder suspects ‘threaten to kill’ her brother in court
- Fire at Ashuganj plant transformer disrupts power generation
- DUCSU honours Hasina with lifetime membership
- Gas stations to remain open 24 hours for 13 days to ease Eid travel
- Bangladesh rating outlook stable: Standard & Poor's
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s top drug lord Saiful Karim killed in ‘gunfight’ with police
- Nusrat murder suspects ‘threaten to kill’ her brother in court
- Persona, Farzana Shakil’s fined Tk 3.6m for using illegal, counterfeit, expired products
- India's Modi to name ruling party chief Amit Shah as finance minister: Media
- DUCSU honours Hasina with lifetime membership
- Govt shuts BD Budget Beauty’s Bashundhara City outlet for not labelling products
- Death of Amit Muhuri in prison fight or deliberate murder: Investigators look for answers
- Philippines' Duterte kisses 5 Filipino women on stage while in Tokyo
- US suspension of trade programme with India 'a done deal'
- England overwhelm South Africa in World Cup opener