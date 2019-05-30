Home > Bangladesh

CID to charge 125 people for Dhaka University question leaks

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 May 2019 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 03:19 PM BdST

The Criminal Investigation Department has finalised its chargesheet against 125 people, including 87 students, after finding evidence of their involvement in question paper leaks in Dhaka University admission tests.

The chargesheet prepared after one and a half years of an investigation will be submitted to the court after the Eid-ul-Fitr, CID chief Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said at a news conference on Thursday.

So far, at least 47 people have been arrested and they gave confessional statements before the court.

Responding to a question, the CID chief said a letter will be sent soon to the Dhaka University authorities to expel students against whom the evidence was found.

On Oct 20 last year, Mohiuddin Rana, assistant secretary of BCL central committee, and a student named Abdullah Al Mamun were arrested form Shahidullah Hall for allegedly leaking questions or sending answers during the admission test of ‘Gha’ unit through electronic devices.

Based on their information, police later arrested others. During the investigation, the police seized Tk 200 million from their procession.

On September, the DU university authorities held the “Gha” admission test amid allegations of question paper leaks. Several newspapers reported on the questions paper leaks

