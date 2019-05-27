Home > Bangladesh

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 May 2019 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 02:08 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for ex-Sonagazi Police Station OC Moazzem Hossain for filming and circulating a video statement of slain Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.

Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal issued the warrant on Monday after the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI submitted a police report that found evidence of the allegations brought against Moazzem.

 

More to follow

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘Evidence found’ against OC Moazzem

RMG factory fire kills 1

Quader to BRTC: Don't be corrupt

We’re rightly rude to criminals: DMP chief

BCL ‘attacks’ VP Nur at Iftar

New secretaries for 7 govt offices

100,000 yaba pills recovered from Teknaf

Khaleda challenges trial venue shift

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.