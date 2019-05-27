Arrest warrant issued for ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2019 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 02:08 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for ex-Sonagazi Police Station OC Moazzem Hossain for filming and circulating a video statement of slain Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.
Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal issued the warrant on Monday after the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI submitted a police report that found evidence of the allegations brought against Moazzem.
More to follow
