President Abdul Hamid returns home

The president arrived in Dhaka from London on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday.

Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen received Hamid at the airport.

President Abdul Hamid, 75, has been suffering from glaucoma for a long time.

He would travel to Singapore for eye treatment while serving as the speaker of the National Parliament.

He later sought treatment in London besides Singapore after becoming the head of state.

Hamid went to London on May 15 for a regular medical check-up.