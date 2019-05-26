Home > Bangladesh

President Abdul Hamid returns home

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2019 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 01:18 PM BdST

President Abdul Hamid has returned home after his visits to the United Kingdom and Germany for eye treatment and health screening.

The president arrived in Dhaka from London on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday.

Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen received Hamid at the airport.

President Abdul Hamid, 75, has been suffering from glaucoma for a long time.

He would travel to Singapore for eye treatment while serving as the speaker of the National Parliament.

He later sought treatment in London besides Singapore after becoming the head of state.

Hamid went to London on May 15 for a regular medical check-up.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BCL bars VP Nur from joining Iftar event

DCAB hosts Iftar party

Electric trains coming soon: PM

Three die in Brahmanbaria crash

Lightning kills two in Sirajganj

PM inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges

Padma Bridge gets 13th span

Shahjalal International Airport

Two Rohingyas held at Dhaka airport

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.