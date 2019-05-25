Police arrest two Rohingya women with fake passports at Dhaka airport
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2019 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2019 12:39 PM BdST
Police have arrested two Rohingya women just as they were about to board an international flight using forged Bangladeshi passports.
They were detained from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early on Saturday morning, the police said.
The miscreants, aged 58 years and 63 years, told the authorities they were intending to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah on a Kuwait Airlines flight, said SI Zahid Hasan of City Special Branch's Airport Zone.
"Their conduct before boarding the plane raised suspicion. They gave erratic answers when questioned by the authorities, leading to their arrests."
According to SI Zahid, the two women were being accompanied by an agent who managed to slip past the authorities.
The passports carried by the women were forged at some point during the middle of April. The counterfeit passports provided a Chattogram address in one and a Narayanganj address in the other.
Around 1 million Rohingyas are currently taking shelter in refugee camp's in Cox's Bazar after escaping persecution in their homeland Myanmar.
Despite several measures being taken to prevent them from spreading out, there have been a few reported instances in which they were apprehended outside the camps.
The arrest of the two women also sheds light on the shortcomings of the efforts to stop them from getting Bangladeshi passports.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two killed by suspected muggers in Nawabganj
- Drug suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Cumilla
- Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia
- Hasina extends advance Eid greetings as she plans to travel abroad
- Three restaurants fined for storing stale Iftar in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- PM Hasina greets Modi on stunning victory
- Four sentenced to death for killing businessman in Kamrangirchar
- Police find missing student dead in Gazipur
- Court summons BSFA chairman for failing to withdraw 52 substandard products
- Police arrest 74 in anti-drug drive in Dhaka
Most Read
- India bans Islamist terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
- Large number of students yet to apply for college admission after SSC
- Tearful Theresa May resigns, paving way for Brexit confrontation with EU
- Coaching centre fire kills 19 students in India’s Gujarat
- Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia
- World Cup the perfect stage for Bangladesh talisman Shakib
- In India’s city of temples, Narendra Modi is both hero and villain
- Experienced Bangladesh out to change perceptions
- Rice prices drop in Dhaka as government wrestles for control of grain markets
- Modi begins talks for new cabinet after big election win