Two killed by suspected muggers in Nawabganj

The incident occurred on the Mohobbotpur-Bandura Road in the upazila's Bandura Union on Thursday night, said Nawabganj Police SI Md Ruhul Amin.

The dead have been identified as Md Kalam, 52, and 'Jahidul', 44.

The two were returning home on a motorbike from the upazila's Noyonshri village when three muggers stopped them on the road, said SI Ruhul.

Jahidul struck one of the miscreants with his helmet before they slashed him with sharp weapons, according to the police.

Police arrived at the scene just as they began attacking the other victim, forcing the assailants to flee, said SI Ruhul.

"The injured were rushed to the Upazila Health Complex where doctors on duty declared Kalam dead. Jahidur was being taken to Dhaka for advanced treatment but he died on the way."

The bodies have been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital's morgue for post-mortem.