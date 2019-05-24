Home > Bangladesh

Two killed by suspected muggers in Nawabganj

  Nawabganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 May 2019 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 02:28 PM BdST

A suspected gang of muggers have killed two people in Dhaka's Nawabganj Upazila, said the police.

The incident occurred on the Mohobbotpur-Bandura Road in the upazila's Bandura Union on Thursday night, said Nawabganj Police SI Md Ruhul Amin.

The dead have been identified as Md Kalam, 52, and 'Jahidul', 44.

The two were returning home on a motorbike from the upazila's Noyonshri village when three muggers stopped them on the road, said SI Ruhul.

Jahidul struck one of the miscreants with his helmet before they slashed him with sharp weapons, according to the police.

Police arrived at the scene just as they began attacking the other victim, forcing the assailants to flee, said SI Ruhul.

"The injured were rushed to the Upazila Health Complex where doctors on  duty declared Kalam dead. Jahidur was being taken to Dhaka for advanced treatment but he died on the way."

The bodies have been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital's morgue for post-mortem.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

'Muggers' kill two in Nawabganj

Port officials take a photo of a damaged Andrea Victory ship at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. Reuters

Houthis targeting Saudis ‘worries’ Bangladesh

Man killed in Cumilla 'shootout'

Hasina extends advance Eid greetings

3 Dhanmondi eateries fined for stale Iftar

File photo

Hasina greets Modi on stunning victory

Four to die for killing businessman

Missing student found dead

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.