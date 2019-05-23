Home > Bangladesh

Teenager arrested for allegedly raping 100-year-old woman in Tangail

  Tangail Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 May 2019 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 11:52 AM BdST

Police have arrested a teenage boy for allegedly raping a 100-year-old woman in Tangail's Madhupur Upazila.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a case filed by the victim's son Dudu Mia on Wednesday, said Madhupur Police OC Tarik Kamal. 

On Monday afternoon, the accused broke into the victim’s house and raped her after she was gagged, OC Tarik told benews24.com.

The centenarian was blind and suffering from various old-age complications for a long time, he added.

"The accused will be produced before the court on Thursday and the victim will be sent to the Tangail General Hospital for a medical test." 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Apathy bites Dhaka anti-mosquito drive

4 get life for rape on bus

New Canadian initiatives for Rohingyas

Representational Image: Fishermen fishing in Bhola.

Fishing ban leaves ‘nightmare situation’

Bangabandhu bust to be set up in Ankara

Gas cylinder fire kills family of 4

HC irked at Green Line

RAB destroys 15 tonnes mango

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.