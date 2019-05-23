Teenager arrested for allegedly raping 100-year-old woman in Tangail

The 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a case filed by the victim's son Dudu Mia on Wednesday, said Madhupur Police OC Tarik Kamal.

On Monday afternoon, the accused broke into the victim’s house and raped her after she was gagged, OC Tarik told benews24.com.

The centenarian was blind and suffering from various old-age complications for a long time, he added.

"The accused will be produced before the court on Thursday and the victim will be sent to the Tangail General Hospital for a medical test."