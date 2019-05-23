PM Hasina greets Modi on stunning victory
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2019 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 06:35 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the stunning election victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party.
"This emphatic verdict is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed on you by the people of the world’s largest democracy," Hasina said in a message to Modi.
She also invited him to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.
"On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the resounding victory of the National Democratic Alliance led by Bharatiya Janata Party under your dynamic leadership in the 17th Lok Sabha elections in India," she said.
“Bangladesh attaches highest importance to its multi-faceted relations with India which is driven by genuine goodwill, mutual trust and respect. India’s critical role in support of Bangladesh’s War of Independence under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971 was a watershed moment in the relations.”
"I strongly believe that with the renewed mandate given to both of us by our respective peoples, Bangladesh-India ties, which have already been termed as a role model of good neighbourliness, will be further consolidated and our relations will scale newer heights,” Hasina wrote in the message.
"I wish peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of India and my best wishes for your good health, continued success and a long life. I look forward to welcoming Your Excellency in Bangladesh at your convenience."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina greets Modi on stunning victory
- Four sentenced to death for killing businessman in Kamrangirchar
- Police find missing student dead in Gazipur
- Court summons BSFA chairman for failing to withdraw 52 substandard products
- Police arrest 74 in anti-drug drive in Dhaka
- Teenager arrested for allegedly raping 100-year-old woman in Tangail
- Apathy bites mosquito killing drive, Dhaka South more vulnerable
- Canada announces new initiatives to support Rohingyas
- Bangladesh’s fishing ban leaves coastal towns in ‘nightmare situation’
- Bust of Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu to be installed in Ankara
Most Read
- Modi set to sweep to general election victory
- Indian PM Modi stuns opposition with ‘massive’ election win
- Singer, Nazrul researcher Khalid Hossain dies at 78
- RAB destroys 15 tonnes of mango ripened artificially with chemicals
- Modi promises inclusive India after stunning election win
- Fire from kitchen gas cylinder leak kills Gazipur family of four
- Shakib tops ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders ahead of World Cup
- The complications of Italian immigration play out in the Palermo market
- Apathy bites mosquito killing drive, Dhaka South more vulnerable
- Bust of Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu to be installed in Ankara