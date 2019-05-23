Court summons BSFA chairman for failing to withdraw 52 substandard products
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2019 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 02:23 PM BdST
The High Court has summoned the chairman of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, for failing to withdraw 52 substandard products from markets.
The court also issued a rule asking the food safety authority why a legal action should not be taken against them over their disregard for the withdrawal order.
Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order on Thursday.
On May 12, the court prohibited the sales of 52 products and ordered the authorities to remove them from markets following a report by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution which was published by the commerce ministry.
The court also barred the production of the impugned items until the BSTI standards are met.
The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority and Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection were also given 10 days to implement the order and report back to the court.
Following the order, the lawyer of the food safety authority submitted a report to the court on Thursday.
The court expressed its anger as the authorities failed to make any progress in implementing the order issued by the High Court.
The BFSA chairman was asked to appear in court on Jun 16.
BSTI identified 18 substandard food products of 52 brands. BSTI released the list of the products on May 3 after testing consumer products ahead of Ramadan.
The BSTI list of substandard products include:
MUSTARD OIL:
Teer of City Oil, Rupchanda of Bangladesh Edible Oil, Pusti of Shabnam Vegetable Oil, GB of Green Blessings Oil.
SALT WITH ADULTERATED IODINE:
ACI, Molla, Madhumati, Dada Super, Tin Teer, Madina, Starship, Taz, Noor.
LACHCHHA VERMICELLI:
Mishtimela, Madhuban, Mithai, Wellfood, Baghabarhi Special, Pran, Jeddah, Kiron, Amrita.
NOODLES:
Doodley of New Zealand Dairy. Sun of Quasem Food Products is also included in the list.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Apathy bites mosquito killing drive, Dhaka South more vulnerable
- Canada announces new initiatives to support Rohingyas
- Bangladesh’s fishing ban leaves coastal towns in ‘nightmare situation’
- Bust of Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu to be installed in Ankara
- Fire from kitchen gas cylinder leak kills Gazipur family of four
- Four men to spend life in jail for 2016 rape on bus in Tangail
- RAB destroys 15 tonnes of mango ripened artificially with chemicals
- Journalist found dead in Jamalpur, police suspect murder
- Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant executive engineer withdrawn over corruption charges
- High Court irked at Green Line over Russell payment
Most Read
- Modi set to sweep to general election victory
- Singer, Nazrul researcher Khalid Hossain dies at 78
- RAB destroys 15 tonnes of mango ripened artificially with chemicals
- Prof Kazi Shahidullah appointed as UGC chairman
- Fire from kitchen gas cylinder leak kills Gazipur family of four
- The complications of Italian immigration play out in the Palermo market
- In India’s election, ailing Congress Party is unlikely to find its miracle
- Bangladesh raises duty on rice to limit imports
- Iran's reach puts US forces, allies in striking range
- Shakib tops ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders ahead of World Cup