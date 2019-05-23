Court summons BSFA chairman for failing to withdraw 52 substandard products

The court also issued a rule asking the food safety authority why a legal action should not be taken against them over their disregard for the withdrawal order.

Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order on Thursday.

On May 12, the court prohibited the sales of 52 products and ordered the authorities to remove them from markets following a report by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution which was published by the commerce ministry.

The court also barred the production of the impugned items until the BSTI standards are met.

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority and Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection were also given 10 days to implement the order and report back to the court.

Following the order, the lawyer of the food safety authority submitted a report to the court on Thursday.

The court expressed its anger as the authorities failed to make any progress in implementing the order issued by the High Court.

The BFSA chairman was asked to appear in court on Jun 16.

BSTI identified 18 substandard food products of 52 brands. BSTI released the list of the products on May 3 after testing consumer products ahead of Ramadan.

The BSTI list of substandard products include:

MUSTARD OIL:

Teer of City Oil, Rupchanda of Bangladesh Edible Oil, Pusti of Shabnam Vegetable Oil, GB of Green Blessings Oil.

SALT WITH ADULTERATED IODINE:

ACI, Molla, Madhumati, Dada Super, Tin Teer, Madina, Starship, Taz, Noor.

LACHCHHA VERMICELLI:

Mishtimela, Madhuban, Mithai, Wellfood, Baghabarhi Special, Pran, Jeddah, Kiron, Amrita.

NOODLES:

Doodley of New Zealand Dairy. Sun of Quasem Food Products is also included in the list.