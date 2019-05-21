Home > Bangladesh

Sultan Ahmed appointed as RAJUK chairman

Published: 21 May 2019 12:35 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 12:55 AM BdST

Director General of the Department of Environment Sultan Ahmed has been appointed as the new chairman of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha, or RAJUK.

Nurul Kadir, additional secretary to the Ministry of Environment and Forests Climate Change, will replace him in the Department of Environment.

The public administration ministry announced the decision on Monday.

Sultan takes over the office of chairman of the capital development authority from Abdur Rahman, who ran his term on May 14.

Sultan had previously served as an additional secretary to the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry.

