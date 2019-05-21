Sultan Ahmed appointed as RAJUK chairman
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2019 12:35 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 12:55 AM BdST
Director General of the Department of Environment Sultan Ahmed has been appointed as the new chairman of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha, or RAJUK.
Nurul Kadir, additional secretary to the Ministry of Environment and Forests Climate Change, will replace him in the Department of Environment.
Sultan takes over the office of chairman of the capital development authority from Abdur Rahman, who ran his term on May 14.
Sultan had previously served as an additional secretary to the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sultan Ahmed appointed as RAJUK chairman
- Impose capital punishment for food adulteration: Nasim
- High Court seeks report on alleged irregularities in Rooppur plant housing project
- SC to clarify its instruction to media: Minister
- Bangladesh for all to practise religion without fear: Hasina
- Biman to start hajj flights from Bangladesh on Jun 4
- Five years after Ekram murder in Feni, 17 convicts still at large
- HC orders govt to form monitoring panel to stop use of toxic chemicals in fruits
- Two die in alleged gunfight in Dhaka
- No drivers without licence will be allowed on highways around Eid, says home minister
Most Read
- Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle
- Driven to despair: How reckless loans devastated a generation of taxi drivers
- India's Modi set to sweep election, exit polls show
- BNP names Barrister Rumeen Farhana for woman’s parliamentary seat
- One of UK’s most prolific extremist cells is regrouping
- Central bank raises caps on mobile banking
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Awami League picks Zaman Niketa for Bogura-6 by-polls
- BCL activists suspend protests after talks with Awami League leaders
- Cabinet shuffle will speed up work: Quader