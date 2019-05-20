Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh for all to practise religion without fear: Hasina

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 May 2019 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2019 04:38 PM BdST

Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony where everyone should be able to practise their religion without fear, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister highlighted her government’s efforts to enable the people to practise their religion peacefully, freely and with dignity as she met the people from the Buddhist community in the greetings ceremony at Gonobhaban on Monday marking the Buddha Purnima.

“All religions talk about peace. I believe that religion is for individuals but festivals are for everyone and this is how we celebrate them in Bangladesh. No matter what religion the festival belongs to, we celebrate it together,” said Hasina.

It is not acceptable to become fanatic with one’s religion, according to Hasina.

Bangladesh has set an example of communal harmony in the world, she said. “May this tolerance and unity remain with the people. No community should feel neglected.”

“Terrorism has become a global crisis. The terrorists do not belong to any certain religion, country or society. The only reality is that they are terrorists. We want to keep Bangladesh free from terrorism and propel its economic growth,” Hasina said.

“We want to change the fate of people; we want to increase the quality of life for everyone irrespective of religion, race or their opinion,” said Hasina as she vowed to work for the prosperity of Bangladesh.

The government is working towards eradicating poverty in the country, said the prime minister.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Port officials take a photo of a damaged Andrea Victory ship at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. Reuters

Dhaka ‘concerned’ over attacks on Saudi oil

2 killed in Dhaka ‘gunfight’

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

No unlicensed driving during Eid

Mustafa Jabbar. File Photo

Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT

HC scraps minimum age rules for freedom fighters

Titumir College students stage protest

Bandarban AL leader's brother killed

‘Won’t farm paddy again’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.