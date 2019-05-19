Home > Bangladesh

AL leader's brother shot dead in Bandarban

  Bandarban Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 May 2019 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 12:14 PM BdST

The brother of a local Awami League leader has been shot to death by unknown assailants in Bandarban's Sadar Upazila.  

The incident took place in the Rubber Garden Rehabilitation area under the Rajbila Union around 1am on Sunday, according to the police.  

The victim has been identified as Catching Thawai Marma, 28. His elder brother  Chai Ongya Marma is the vice president of the ruling party's Rajbila Union unit, said Pai Hla Marma, president of the Awami League’s Bandarban Sadar Upazila wing.

A gang of identified assailants broke into the house of Chai Ongya Marma at night but he was not home at the time, said Sadar Police OC Shahidul Alam Chowdhury. His brother was subsequently shot dead by the assailants.

Kya Ching Thawai’s body was sent to a hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.

Two other activists of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS), Benoy Tanchangya and Joymoni Tanchangya, were also shot dead in Rajbila Union on May 8 and May 10, respectively, while another was abducted, according to the police.

