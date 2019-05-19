AL leader's brother shot dead in Bandarban
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2019 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 12:14 PM BdST
The brother of a local Awami League leader has been shot to death by unknown assailants in Bandarban's Sadar Upazila.
The incident took place in the Rubber Garden Rehabilitation area under the Rajbila Union around 1am on Sunday, according to the police.
The victim has been identified as Catching Thawai Marma, 28. His elder brother Chai Ongya Marma is the vice president of the ruling party's Rajbila Union unit, said Pai Hla Marma, president of the Awami League’s Bandarban Sadar Upazila wing.
A gang of identified assailants broke into the house of Chai Ongya Marma at night but he was not home at the time, said Sadar Police OC Shahidul Alam Chowdhury. His brother was subsequently shot dead by the assailants.
Kya Ching Thawai’s body was sent to a hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.
Two other activists of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS), Benoy Tanchangya and Joymoni Tanchangya, were also shot dead in Rajbila Union on May 8 and May 10, respectively, while another was abducted, according to the police.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man arrested as 14-year-old girl gets pregnant ‘after rape’ in Netrokona
- Police arrest 65 in drives against gangs that mug victims after drugging in Dhaka
- ‘Won’t farm paddy again’, says farmer frustrated by low prices
- Farmers are frustrated by low paddy prices in signs of worry for govt
- BCL leader accused of chopping off man’s fingers over land dispute
- 84 Rohingyas rescued from human traffickers in separate drives in Cox's Bazar
- Awami League, BNP unite to launch Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum
- Detained drug suspect killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Five die as bus falls into ditch in Bagerhat
- Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara visits Bangladesh
Most Read
- Awami League, BNP unite to launch Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum
- Soumya, Mosaddek heroics fire Bangladesh to first tournament title with win over West Indies
- Storm forces two Dhaka-bound flights to land in Chattogram
- No easy path to success, says Mashrafe
- ‘Won’t farm paddy again’, says farmer frustrated by low prices
- BCL leader accused of chopping off man’s fingers over land dispute
- Saudi oil infrastructure at risk as small attacks raise potential for big disruption
- Venezuela’s collapse is the worst outside of war in decades, Economists Say
- Three shops fined for selling banned consumer food products
- Rice export may create food scarcity at home during disaster, warns GM Quader