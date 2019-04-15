Nusrat murder: AL leader Maksud Alam remanded for five days

Feni’s Senior Judicial Magistrate Sharif Uddin Ahmed passed the order on Monday.

Maksud, who is also a local Awami League leader, was produced in a Feni court on Friday after a PBI team arrested him from Dhaka’s Fakirapool area on Thursday night.

Nusrat, 18, died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night, five days after she was set on fire on the roof of Sonagazi Senior Islamia Fazil Madrasa by the suspected followers of principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula.

A Feni court on Monday granted police a five-day remand to grill Sonagazi Municipality Councillor Maksud Alam, who is also a Awami League leader, over his alleged involvement in the killing of Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.

Siraj, who was already in jail, allegedly burnt her to death with the help of his followers after she refused to drop sexual abuse charges against him.

As many as 10 people, including Siraj and Maksud, have been arrested over the murder of Nusrat.

Meanwhile, Nuruddin and Shahadat Hossain Shamim have confessed to their roles in the death of Nusrat Rafi.

The suspects’ statements were recorded in the chamber of Senior Judicial Magistrate Zakir Hossain, said Taherul Haque Chauhan, additional superintendent of police in the PBI. Nur and Shamim were brought to the court at 3pm on Sunday and the judge recorded their statements until 1am on Monday.