Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad As-Sams Jaglul Hossain accepted the complaint against him and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a report by Apr 30 after an investigation.

Moazzem, who was earlier transferred from the police station for mishandling the Nusrat case, was sued under the Digital Security Act.

Nusrat, 18, a student of Sonagazi Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasa in Feni, was set ablaze on April 6 allegedly for refusing to withdraw a case filed against madrasa principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula for sexually harassing her.

On Apr 10, Moazzem was transferred to the Armed Police Battalion or APBN on charges of negligence of his duty in the Nusrat case. Nusrat died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, five days after she was set on fire.

A video spreading on Facebook showed that Nusrat was relentlessly crying while describing the incident to the OC. She covered her face with her hands. At that time, Moazzem said, “Move your hands from the face, stop crying, nothing happened that you have to cry.”