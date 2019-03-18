Home > Bangladesh

Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Mar 2019 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2019 03:17 PM BdST

Dhaka customs house officials have detained two air hostesses of Saudia airlines in possession of over four kilograms of gold at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport.

Farzana Afroz, 32, and Saima Akhtar, 40, were detained with the gold bars early on Monday, said Dhaka Customs House Deputy Commissioner Othello Chowdhury.

Customs officers patrolling the No. 10 boarding bridge area of the airport on Monday followed two air hostesses of Saudia flight SV802 from Saudi Arabia after 2 am, said Othello.

The two denied they had any taxable goods to declare after crossing through the green channel, said Othello.

“Female officers conducted body searches and found 36 gold bars on them.”

The estimated market value of these gold bars, weighing a total of 4.2kg, is about Tk 21 million, Othello added.

The detainees were handed over to airport police station under the Customs Act of 1969 and the Special Powers Act of 1974.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladeshi students from the class where Rohingya students were expelled by the authorities are seen at Leda high school, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb 9, 2019. Picture taken February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

Rohingya children struggle to study in Bangladesh camps

Hasina, Trudeau call for unity against terrorism

Drug suspect found dead in Meherpur

Polls open at 116 upazilas

Bangabandhu’s foreign policy was 'magical'

Bangabandhu's birthday celebrated in Copenhagen

Bangladesh to push for gun control

Mystery shrouds death of minister’s son-in-law

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.