Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport

Farzana Afroz, 32, and Saima Akhtar, 40, were detained with the gold bars early on Monday, said Dhaka Customs House Deputy Commissioner Othello Chowdhury.

Customs officers patrolling the No. 10 boarding bridge area of the airport on Monday followed two air hostesses of Saudia flight SV802 from Saudi Arabia after 2 am, said Othello.

The two denied they had any taxable goods to declare after crossing through the green channel, said Othello.

“Female officers conducted body searches and found 36 gold bars on them.”

The estimated market value of these gold bars, weighing a total of 4.2kg, is about Tk 21 million, Othello added.

The detainees were handed over to airport police station under the Customs Act of 1969 and the Special Powers Act of 1974.