Drug suspect found shot dead in Meherpur

But the family claimed the deceased, Budu Ali, was picked from his home four days ago by a group of people claimed to be detective police.

Budu, 30, hailed from Peertala Village in Gangni.

He was involved in drug trafficking and named in several cases, said Harendra Nath Sarker, chief of Gangni Police Station.

Gangni police have denied that they detained Budu.

A patrol team of Peertala police went to Harbhanga Village at around 3:00 am on Monday after hearing reports of a gunfight and found Budu shot, said OC Harendra Nath.

He was taken to the Gangni Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared him dead, said the OC.

Police recovered one kilogram of cannabis, 20 bottles of Phensedyl and a firearm from the scene, he said.

The body will be handed over to Budu’s family following an autopsy at the morgue in Meherpur General Hospital, said the police official.

Budu had returned home on bail after he was jailed for some days in a case over taking drugs, said his wife Husne Ara.

On Friday, a group of people claiming to be members of the police detective branch picked Budu up from his home, Husne Ara said.

Budu had never engaged in drug trafficking, she claimed, adding that she was not informed about Budu’s whereabouts when she contacted the police station after he was detained.

OC Harendra Nath denied Budu’s arrest, adding that no one came to the police station to look for him.

Meherpur detective police declined comment on the matter.