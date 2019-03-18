Drug suspect found shot dead in Meherpur
Meherpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2019 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2019 11:31 AM BdST
Police claim they have found a drug suspect shot dead after a “gunfight between two groups of drug traffickers,” in Gangni Upazila, Meherpur.
But the family claimed the deceased, Budu Ali, was picked from his home four days ago by a group of people claimed to be detective police.
Budu, 30, hailed from Peertala Village in Gangni.
He was involved in drug trafficking and named in several cases, said Harendra Nath Sarker, chief of Gangni Police Station.
Gangni police have denied that they detained Budu.
A patrol team of Peertala police went to Harbhanga Village at around 3:00 am on Monday after hearing reports of a gunfight and found Budu shot, said OC Harendra Nath.
He was taken to the Gangni Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared him dead, said the OC.
Police recovered one kilogram of cannabis, 20 bottles of Phensedyl and a firearm from the scene, he said.
The body will be handed over to Budu’s family following an autopsy at the morgue in Meherpur General Hospital, said the police official.
Budu had returned home on bail after he was jailed for some days in a case over taking drugs, said his wife Husne Ara.
On Friday, a group of people claiming to be members of the police detective branch picked Budu up from his home, Husne Ara said.
Budu had never engaged in drug trafficking, she claimed, adding that she was not informed about Budu’s whereabouts when she contacted the police station after he was detained.
OC Harendra Nath denied Budu’s arrest, adding that no one came to the police station to look for him.
Meherpur detective police declined comment on the matter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mahbub Talukdar wants EC to have greater authority
- DUCSU polls: Students stage sit-in in front of VC’s office to call for fresh polls
- ACC seeks court stay on film about wrongly imprisoned Jahalom
- Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport
- Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism
- Rohingya "lost generation" struggle to study in Bangladesh camps
- Drug suspect found shot dead in Meherpur
- Second stage of upazila elections begin with polls at 116 upazilas
- CRI introduces children to Bangabandhu's life, works on his birthday
- 100 Bangladeshi expats, children celebrate Bangabandhu's birthday in Copenhagen
Most Read
- Question marks over death of Food Minister Sadhan Majumder’s son-in-law Dr Rajan
- DUCSU VP Nur defends demand for fresh polls, says he ‘lost focus’ at Hasina meeting
- RAJUK project: ‘Dream flats’ bring trouble to owners
- Christchurch gunman livestreamed mosque shooting
- Bangladesh to push for gun control globally after New Zealand terror attack
- Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport
- White House dismisses praise of Trump by New Zealand shooter
- Man killed in ‘shootout’ with Dhaka police, another injured
- Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism
- New Zealand to make travel arrangements for one close relative of each Bangladeshi victim: state minister