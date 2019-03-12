High Court questions failure to end mosquito menace at Dhaka airport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2019 11:44 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 11:44 PM BdST
The High Court has asked the authorities why their indifference and negligence in ending mosquito trouble at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport will not be declared illegal.
The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued a set of rules after initial hearing of a writ petition on the issue on Tuesday.
The court ordered the respondents why it will not order them to take quick steps to save passengers, visitors and others from mosquito bites at the airport.
The civil aviation and tourism secretary, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh chairman, Dhaka North mayor and the councilor of the city corporation ward next to the airport have been ordered to respond to the rules within four weeks.
Md Tanvir Ahmed, the lawyer who filed the writ petition, said he first sent a legal notice to the related authorities following a media report on mosquito menace at the airport.
He said he moved the court as the authorities did not respond to the notice.
“The court even remarked that the mosquito menace at an international airport will taint our national image,” said the lawyer, according to whom 4 million foreigners use the airport every year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- New British High Commissioner Dickson to work on a ‘long list of things’ with Bangladesh
- High Court questions failure to end mosquito menace at Dhaka airport
- Bodies of five more Chawkbazar fire victims identified
- Chhatra League welcomes new DUCSU VP Nur in signs of easing tension
- DUCSU VP Nur comes under attack at TSC
- Journalist Abed Khan appointed chairman of new PIB board of directors
- Philippines' RCBC sues 'vicious' Bangladesh Bank over heist claim
- In stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- Two sons of Haji Wahed secure bail from High Court over Chawkbazar fire
- Union council chairman detained with pistol at Dhaka airport
Most Read
- In a stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- DUCSU VP Nur comes under attack at TSC
- Chhatra League welcomes new DUCSU VP Nur in signs of easing tension
- US to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
- BCL win most DUCSU hall unions but independents dominate female halls
- Philippines' RCBC sues 'vicious' Bangladesh Bank over heist claim
- DUCSU polls: Case filed against Nur, Liton over alleged harassment and vandalism
- Journalist Abed Khan appointed chairman of new PIB board of directors
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
- Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash