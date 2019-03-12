Home > Bangladesh

High Court questions failure to end mosquito menace at Dhaka airport

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Mar 2019 11:44 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 11:44 PM BdST

The High Court has asked the authorities why their indifference and negligence in ending mosquito trouble at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport will not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued a set of rules after initial hearing of a writ petition on the issue on Tuesday.

The court ordered the respondents why it will not order them to take quick steps to save passengers, visitors and others from mosquito bites at the airport.

The civil aviation and tourism secretary, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh chairman, Dhaka North mayor and the councilor of the city corporation ward next to the airport have been ordered to respond to the rules within four weeks.

Md Tanvir Ahmed, the lawyer who filed the writ petition, said he first sent a legal notice to the related authorities following a media report on mosquito menace at the airport.

He said he moved the court as the authorities did not respond to the notice.

“The court even remarked that the mosquito menace at an international airport will taint our national image,” said the lawyer, according to whom 4 million foreigners use the airport every year.

